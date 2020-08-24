Fiduciary Trust International LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,776,000 after buying an additional 180,877 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 514,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,013,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $205.56. 1,226,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,354. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

