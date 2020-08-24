Fiduciary Trust International LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 1,482,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,099. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

