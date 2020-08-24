Fireball Trading 107% Higher Over Last Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Fireball has traded up 107% against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00061662 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $169,607.25 and approximately $12,088.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00716675 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.01021422 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034546 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008018 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

