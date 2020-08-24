First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of FMK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

