Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.32 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report sales of $49.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $217.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.38 million to $252.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.44 million, with estimates ranging from $236.11 million to $334.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.53 and a beta of 2.42. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

