FLIP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $298.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $284,212.08 and approximately $298.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.01733016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00154251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

