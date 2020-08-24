FLIP Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. FLIP has a market cap of $302,750.92 and $386.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.01673829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00158110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.