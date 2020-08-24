FLO (FLO) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.37 million and $60,767.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043778 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

