FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0419

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $68,442.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,959,017 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

