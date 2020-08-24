Fortuna Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and IDEX. Fortuna has a market cap of $609,412.86 and approximately $31,381.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDAX, IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

