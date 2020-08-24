Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.66. The company has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.