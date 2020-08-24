FunFair (FUN) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. FunFair has a market cap of $32.17 million and $489,479.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, IDEX, Binance, ABCC, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

