GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 7.4%

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.50. 12,043,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 12,000,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

