Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00016540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Hotbit, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $307,844.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

