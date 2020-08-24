Giant (GIC) Market Cap Hits $168,602.78

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Giant has a market capitalization of $168,602.78 and approximately $8,943.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.91, $20.33, $10.42 and $24.71. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00476104 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011559 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002884 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,199,106 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $7.59, $20.33, $50.68, $11.91, $18.98, $13.92, $5.63, $24.71, $33.89, $10.42 and $70.83. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

