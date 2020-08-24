Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GIL. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 303,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

