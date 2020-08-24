Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,515. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 million, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 153,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 74,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 222.3% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.