Goldcoin Trading 81% Higher This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $325,634.99 and approximately $746.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 81% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00524451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

