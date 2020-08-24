Golem (GNT) Price Up 52.5% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $119.75 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bitbns, Tux Exchange and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bithumb, BitMart, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Livecoin, Liqui, Cryptopia, Zebpay, ABCC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, BigONE, YoBit, CoinExchange, Tidex, OKEx, Coinbe, OOOBTC, Vebitcoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Iquant, Huobi, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bittrex, WazirX, Koinex, Braziliex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

