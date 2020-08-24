Graviocoin 1-Day Volume Hits $398.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $454,364.35 and $398.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.01673870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00161553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

