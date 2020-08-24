Graviocoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $443,346.32 and approximately $375.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00129663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.01730069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00191386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154049 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.