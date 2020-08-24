Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 999.8 days.

GWLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.