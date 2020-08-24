GreenMed Achieves Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.05453145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014428 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

