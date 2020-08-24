Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 981,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,458,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.