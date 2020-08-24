Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Grindrod Shipping worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 37,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

