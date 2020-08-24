GXChain Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00006143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000411 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

