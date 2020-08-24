Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 235,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 270,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hallador Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.