Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 9,805,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,687,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.