Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

HLMAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Halma stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.91. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

