Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HJLI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 464,704,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,381. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

