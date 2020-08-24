HashBX Price Hits $0.0017 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,146.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.69 or 0.05495098 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.