Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 895,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,327,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $575.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

