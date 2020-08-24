Head-To-Head Survey: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) vs. Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 131.24 $25.31 million $0.09 3,218.67 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.21 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Video Communications and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 10 13 0 2.38 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $214.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.95%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 6.04% 6.29% 3.64% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Phoenix Tree on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

