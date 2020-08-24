HEAT (HEAT) Price Up 69.8% Over Last 7 Days

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 60% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. HEAT has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $6.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEAT has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,125,055 coins. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.