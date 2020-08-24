Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.35 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $252.64 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,554,530 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.