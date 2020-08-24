HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $558.60 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006681 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005620 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

