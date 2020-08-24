Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 4,134,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,317,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $537.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 746,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 649,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 315.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 565,502 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

