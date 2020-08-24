HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $3,875.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,100,188 coins and its circulating supply is 257,965,038 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

