Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) declared a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BOOT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 30,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.88.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Gerald Jennings bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($25,980.01). Also, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625.84 ($26,951.31). Insiders have bought a total of 81,738 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,834 in the last quarter.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

