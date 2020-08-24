Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,685. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $236.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,967.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,938.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.