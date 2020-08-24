Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.51. 1,599,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

