Horizen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.25 or 0.00079320 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, Binance and BiteBTC. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $90.48 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00704722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00091672 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,785,350 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Graviex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Binance, COSS and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.