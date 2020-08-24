Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hoya stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.69. Hoya has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $103.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

