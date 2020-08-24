Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $994.34 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00039989 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $994.34 million and approximately $56.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.43 or 0.05504320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028969 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,712,640 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

