HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.1%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 3,333,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,202,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Credit Suisse Group lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 1.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

