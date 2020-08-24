Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $311.22 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00008414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $311.22 million and $15.08 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

