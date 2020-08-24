I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,835.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $24,835.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00781713 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012850 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00653541 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,353,722 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.