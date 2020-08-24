ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.62 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $387.93 million and $89.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Bithumb and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160305 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 853,144,541 coins and its circulating supply is 562,191,975 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ABCC, Allbit, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi, Bithumb, Rfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, COSS, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

