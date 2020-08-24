IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, OEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $6,279.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, Allbit, Cashierest, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OEX, DDEX, Bittrex, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

