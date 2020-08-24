IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMIAF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864. IMI has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

